Ava DuVernay and Netflix sued by Central Park 5 prosecutor

Linda Fairstein, the New York City lawyer who prosecuted five innocent men now known as the Exonerated 5 (formerly the Central Park 5), is suing Netflix and director Ava DuVernay because she believes she was portrayed in a “false and defamatory manner,” according to TMZ.

The news outlet also states that Fairstein warned DuVernay prior to the release of the widely acclaimed series “When They See Us” that she would sue if the series did not meet with her approval. DuVernay’s response, in short, was that the former prosecutor had no reason to object, as the series had not been released at the time.

Fairstein wants a public apology, scenes removed and damages.

The lawsuit, which was filed Wednesday, March 18, alleges:

“In the film series, which Defendants have marketed and promoted as a true story, Defendants depict Ms. Fairstein — using her true name — as a racist, unethical villain who is determined to jail innocent children of color at any cost.

“Throughout the film series, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed as making statements that she never said, taking actions that she did not take — many of them racist and unethical, if not unlawful — in places that she never was on the days and times depicted. On a number of occasions, Ms. Fairstein is portrayed using inflammatory language, referring to young men of color as ‘thugs,’ ‘animals’ and ‘bastards,’ that she never used.”

Fairstein oversaw the sex crimes unit at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office when the Central Park case garnered national attention in 1989. She was portrayed by Felicity Huffman in the series.

Netflix responded to the news of Fairstein’s lawsuit in a statement provided to TMZ that read: “Linda Fairstein’s frivolous lawsuit is without merit. We intend to vigorously defend ‘When They See Us’ and Ava DuVernay and Attica Locke, the incredible team behind the series.”

