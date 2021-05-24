LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Da Baby, Winner of the Top Streaming Song Award poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Doja Cat, winner of the Top R&B Female Artist Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: (L-R) Tina Knowles-Lawson and Trae tha Truth, winner of the Billboard Change Maker Award, pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Saweetie poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Drake, winner of the Artist of the Decade Award, poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Kehlani poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, H.E.R. poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: (L-R) Takeoff, Quavo, and Offset of Migos pose backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Leslie Odom Jr. poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Gabrielle Union poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: Lena Waithe poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: In this image released on May 23, Alicia Keys performs onstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp) LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 23: The Weeknd, winner of the Top Artist Award, Top Male Artist Award, Top Hot 100 Artist Award, Top Radio Songs Artist Award, Top R&B Artist Award, Top R&B Album Award, Top Billboard 200 Album Award, Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar Award, Top Radio Song Award, and Top R&B Song Award poses backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp)

The Billboard Music Awards 2021 did not disappoint. Last night the stars came out in high fashion ready to hear their names announced one after the other. The big winners were clearly

Drake, taking home the Artist of the Decade award

Houston Native Trae the Truth, winning the Change Maker Award

The Weeknd, who won way too many awards to even count

The ladies were reppin extra hard as well- from Doja Cat’s eccentric outfit to Kehlani’s stunning red dress.

What was most clear last night is that there would be no Music awards without the contribution of Black people, and it showed last night. We are talented beyond compare, will continue to amaze the world with OUR gifts.

MIC DROP!