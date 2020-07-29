Black actors, actresses nominated for an Emmy Award in 2020

The Emmy Awards did it a little bit different this year when it came to announcing the nominations.

Thanks to COVID-19, comedian Leslie Jones hosted the nominations from an empty set. During what felt like a monologue, the actress shared that the Academy flew her in on a private plane to ensure her safety. Laverne Cox, who also nabbed an Emmy nod this year, helped announce the 2020 nominations along with Josh Gad and Tatiana Maslany.

Thankfully, the Academy nominated many Black actors from the drama categories to the comedy categories. Our favorite show, Insecure, also scored a nod in the outstanding comedy series category and Kerry Washington’s American Son earned a nod for outstanding TV movie.

And we should mention that Dime Davis earned a directing nod for her work on A Black Lady Sketch Show, and our forever first lady’s documentary Becoming also scored a few nods for outstanding director and cinematography for Nadia Hallgren, outstanding documentary and outstanding music composition for a doc. We stan!

Check out who else is up for the little golden trophy:

01 Don Cheadle Don Cheadle earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in Black Monday. 02

Anthony Anderson Anthony Anderson earned an Emmy nomination in the outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for his role in ABC’s black-ish. 03