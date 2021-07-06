Since his release from a Pennsylvania prison, Bill Cosby has had a few choice words for those who support him as well as his critics.

In a statement on Independence Day, Cosby wrote, “Howard University you must support ones Freedom of Speech (Ms. Rashad), which is taught or suppose to be taught everyday at that renowned law school, which resides on your campus.”

“No technicality — it’s a violation of ones rights & we the people stand in support of Ms. Phylicia Rashad.”

The statement was released by Cosby’s spokesman Andrew Wyatt and first reported by Deadline.

It was written in response to a firestorm that was unleashed after former Cosby Show co-star, Phylicia Rashad tweeted her support of Cosby’s surprise release last week.

As previously reported, the 73-year-old actress and dean of the College of Fine Arts at Howard University wrote, “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” The post was accompanied by a photo of Cosby holding up his fist.

The legendary university addressed Rashad’s tweets in a statement of their own writing, “Survivors of sexual assault will always be our priority. While Dean Rashad has acknowledged in her follow-up tweet that victims must be heard and believed, her initial tweet lacked sensitivity towards survivors of sexual assault.”

“Personal positions of University leadership do not reflect Howard University’s policies. We will continue to advocate for survivors fully and support their right to be heard. Howard will stand with survivors and challenge systems that would deny them justice. We have full confidence that our faculty and school leadership will live up to this sacred commitment.”

Calls for Rashad to be dismissed from the university are still lingering in the Twitterverse.