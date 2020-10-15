Ice Cube gets dragged for working with Trump administration on ‘Platinum Plan’

The Donald Trump administration revealed help from rapper turned actor Ice Cube on the Platinum Plan which outlines the POTUS’ promise to Black Americans.

Although the move was not an endorsement for Trump in the 2020 presidential election, Ice Cube faced backlash on Wednesday by association as senior advisor to the Trump campaign Katrina Pierson thanked him on Twitter. She wrote, “Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading!” followed by the medium-brown raised fist emoji after thanking the Friday star. She followed up the tweet with a GIF of the rapper smiling with the caption “today was a good day,” in reference to his legendary hit song.

Shoutout to @icecube for his willingness to step up and work with @realDonaldTrump Administration to help develop the #PlatinumPlan ICYMI: https://t.co/V0qOAp0lwR Leaders gonna lead, haters gonna hate. Thank you for leading! ✊🏾 — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) October 13, 2020

As the tweet gained traction, many began to call-out Ice Cube for working with the Republican party, namely Trump on the political plan. Author Roxane Gay shared on the social media platform disappointment in the news writing, “How… does the guy from NWA become MAGA?” after questioning if money was involved.

Good lord… how much are they paying Ice Cube??? How… does the guy from NWA become MAGA? — roxane gay (@rgay) October 14, 2020

Despite all feedback, Ice Cube remained firm that his actions were with a bigger purpose. He responded to critics with his own tweet, claiming both Democrats and Republicans contacted him and he made the decision to speak with the Trump administration who subsequently altered their plan.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

The CWBA is Ice Cube’s Contract With Black America he shared on social media and offered readers the opportunity to make comments and suggestions. According to his post on Facebook, the CWBA was “designed to start the hard conversations. It was made to be perfected and debate.”

Before his conversation with the Trump administration was made public, Ice Cube shared a video on Twitter and captioned it “Don’t shoot the messenger,” in all caps. In the public broadcast, the former member of NWA said he met with Democratic and Republican leaders to discuss plans for change and support in Black communities.

“Who knows what’s really gonna happen. I just know one of ’em is gonna win. I don’t know if it can really matter to us. We gotta just push whoever’s in there because no one’s solved our problems. People say we can’t take another four years of this. Black people, we can take anything,” he said.

The former member of NWA has not yet publicly endorsed a candidate however he has used his Twitter account to offer his political opinions including a critique of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and his plans for the Black community. “I believe Joe Biden still needs to show us his MAJOR plan to help heal the BLACK community to totally secure the vote,” Ice Cube tweeted out in June.

Trump’s Platinum Plan listed multiple goals the commander-in-chief said he hopes to make true for Black Americans including increased access to capital in Black communities by almost $500 billion.

-The Griot