John Legend to live-stream free concerts amid coronavirus

As many practice social distancing, the musicians are taking to social media to perform their songs for anyone tuning into their live streams.

John Legend and Coldplay are trying to alleviate the stress of social distancing after the coronavirus (COVID-19) has forced many to stay home as a means of staying healthy and virus-free.

Taking to social media, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin on Monday announced that he would be performing some music for anyone wanting to tune in via an Instagram live stream.

“Hello everyone. I hope you and your family are safe and healthy. If anyone feels like chatting and listening to some music, I’m going to do a livestream on the Coldplay Instagram,” tweeted Martin, along with the hashtag #TogetherAtHome.

Meanwhile, Legend took to Twitter to express his praise for Martin’s idea and decided to follow suit with a live stream of his own.

“My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I’ll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We’ll try to get through this together! #TogetherAtHome,” Legend wrote to his followers, adding that he’ll be taking song requests from anyone joining in.

Eager to continue bringing people together through music, Legend also asked his followers to let him know which other artists he should “pass the torch to.”

Nearly 170,000 people worldwide have been affected by the coronavirus, with more than 6,500 deaths and new cases confirmed each day. The death toll in the U.S. climbed to 64 on Monday, while infections passed 3,700.

In recent days, the Department of Public Health has issued guidelines for residents to follow, which include avoiding non-essential travel, public gatherings and places where large groups of people congregate. Event organizers were also told to postpone or cancel non-essential gatherings of 250 or more until at least the end of March.

During a Monday press conference, however, President Donald Trump announced new 15-day guidelines including recommendations that all Americans, including the young and healthy, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, engage in working and schooling from home when possible, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants and public food courts.

