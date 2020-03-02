Letitia Wright leverages ‘Black Panther’ role to empower Black girls in STEM

We know her as Shuri, the tech savvy Wakanda princess and little sister to T’Challa. However, off screen Letitia Wright shares the same passion for technology as her “Black Panther” character who has inspired young Black girls with her innovative vibranium powered tech inventions. Wright was inspired to learn more about tech after her role in the film and discovering how much of an impact Shuri made in regards to representation in a field that lacks diversity and inclusion.

“You have to see something in order for you to understand that you can do it,” she said in a NowThis News interview.

‘Black Panther’ star Letitia Wright isn’t just a tech genius on screen – she’s inspiring young girls to pursue careers in STEM pic.twitter.com/6w1jZGShGS — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 22, 2020

After the historic release of “Black Panther,” Wright was flooded with appreciation for portraying Black women and girls in tech.

“And a floodgate just opened up for so many women saying, you know, thank you for representing us and stuff like that,” she told Anne-Marie Imafidon, co-founder of Stemettes.

Wright visited with four young women who were competing in the Shell Eco-Marathon to discuss their visions for the future of tech and the role they wish to play as technologists.

“In the future, I would love to be able to look back and say that I’ve made a difference to either individuals or the world itself,” said Shaniyaa, a student at the University of Birmingham.

Kudos to Letitia Wright for allowing Black girls in tech to see themselves represented on the big screen via Shuri.

-AfroTech