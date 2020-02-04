Lizzo is performing at RodeoHouston 2020 on Black Heritage Day

Rodeo Houston announced Grammy Award winner Lizzo is scheduled to perform Friday, March 13, which is Black Heritage Day.

It was announced Tuesday morning at the singer’s old high school, Elsik High School.

Houston rapper Bun B, professional rodeo athlete Cory Solomon and rodeo officials surprised the students at Elsik with the big announcement, giving away 150 free rodeo tickets.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday through AXS at rodeohouston.com. The online waiting room will open at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

Lizzo attended and played in the band at both Alief Elsik High School and the University of Houston. She has often said that Houston is where she found her voice and her love for hip-hop.