Lizzo lands television production deal with Amazon Studios

Songstress Lizzo is expanding her imprint in the entertainment industry. According to Deadline, the music artist—whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson—recently inked a first-look deal with Amazon.

Under the partnership, Jefferson will create television series for Amazon Studios.

The company’s leadership team believes her creativity and authenticity in the realm of music will translate well in the television and film space, ultimately leading to the creation and development of poignant projects. “Lizzo is one of the most exciting, creative, joyful artists in the industry, and it is such a pleasure to announce this new deal with her,” said Jennifer Salke, who serves as Head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a unique perspective and we’re so excited to hear her ideas for new content that our Prime Video customers are sure to love.” Jefferson says the deal with Amazon Studios is a “dream come true” adding she can’t wait to share her creativity and vision with the world.

There a few media companies that are making the effort to bring diverse narratives to television and film and are tapping Black creators to lead the projects. Actress Yara Shahidi recently co-founded a production company with her mother Keri Shahidi and the two inked a deal with ABC Studios. The core of the company’s mission is to amplify the narratives of underrepresented groups. The mother-daughter duo says they want to create content that captures the essence of history, heritage and culture. Athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick landed a deal with Disney through his media company Ra Vision Media. Under the deal, Kaepernick will work with the company to develop scripted and unscripted stories about racial injustice that will be featured across platforms under the Disney umbrella including Hulu, Pixar, The Undefeated, ESPN and Walt Disney Television.

-News One