Make Your Holidays Merry with Free Movies

Holiday movies bring good cheer and festive fun to the season. Theaters may still be closed in many parts of the country, but you can find dozens of free holiday films ready and waiting for you to enjoy from the comfort of your living room.

Whether you gather the kids around for a holiday cartoon flick on family movie night or fire up a romantic comedy to keep you amused while wrapping stacks of presents, movies can make the holidays brighter.

With a streaming option like Tubi, a free video-on-demand service, you’ll find dozens of holiday films ranging from classics like “The Miracle on 34th Street” to inspiring, original works by today’s latest stars. One you won’t want to miss is “A Christmas Winter Song,” starring Ashanti, who also served as executive producer.

This heartfelt film explores how one woman’s unlikely friendship with a homeless man evolves through their shared love of music and similar desires to make family amends by Christmas. Ashanti stars as Clio, who befriends Fred, a former jazz singer down on his luck. They form a special bond over music, and Clio, having just lost her own father, helps Fred reconnect with his daughter just in time for Christmas.

Parents with kids home for an extended holiday break may appreciate access to the enormous library of free entertainment. The service offers more than 26,000 movies and TV shows from nearly every major Hollywood studio on virtually every platform, from smart TVs and video game consoles to mobile phones, tablets and more. Since it’s ad-supported, the massive library of films and TV shows is available for free without the hassle of credit cards or subscription fees.

To start watching free holiday movies and TV specials, visit Tubi.tv.

Tubi