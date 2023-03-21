Megan Thee Stallion is confirmed to headline the AT&T Block Party as part of the 2023 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Houston Friday, March 31.

Hailing from Houston, Megan Thee Stallion is a three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, philanthropist and entrepreneur.

From earning two Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hits with the “Savage (Remix)” featuring Beyoncé, and “WAP” with Cardi B, to releasing her dynamic album “Traumazine,” Megan has proven to be unstoppable.

The three-day Music Festival, March 31 – April 2, held at Discovery Green in Houston, will provide fans with star-studded entertainment during Men’s Final Four weekend.

As previously announced, the festival will feature Lil Nas X on the Move by Coca-Cola stage on Saturday, April 1, and Tim McGraw and Keith Urban will headline the Capital One JamFest stage on Sunday, April 2.

Fans can register for free passes to the AT&T Block Party at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.