CBS reboot of ‘The Equalizer’ starring Queen Latifah nabs post-Super Bowl premiere

Dana Owens has done in again. The U-N-I-T-Y rapper known by most as Queen Latifah, is set to star in the CBS reboot of The Equalizer. To top it off, the show recently discovered it will premiere in the coveted slot immediately following Super Bowl LV, Feb. 7.

Queen Latifah will appear as Robyn McCall, the new Equalizer in the reimagined show written by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Miller, creators of Castle. Queen Latifah, 49, will play the lead role originally made famous by Edward Woodward.

The original Equalizer TV series, created by Richard Lindheim and Michael Sloan, aired on CBS for four seasons in the mid to late 1980s, with Edward Woodward starring as Robert McCall, a retired intelligence agent who uses skills gained from that career to help innocent people in dangerous circumstances get justice.

Denzel Washington took on the roll in two films.

In the television reboot, leading lady Queen La plays McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are other big-name actors that will join Queen Latifah (McCall) in this show, including Lorraine Toussaint (Viola “Aunt Vi” Marsette); former Sex and the City and Law and Order star Chris Noth (William Bishop); Tory Kittles (Det. Marcus Dante); Adam Goldberg (Harry Keshegian); Liza Lapira (Melody Bayani) and Laya DeLeon Hayes (Delilah).

-theGrio