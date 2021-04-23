The charismatic, larger-than-life pride of Houston and UGK legend Bun B is joining the LL Cool J-founded Rock The Bells Radio station. The station elevates timeless hip-hop culture and features important history and commentary from hip-hop greats and lesser known voices across the industry.

The unofficial mayor of Houston has achieved titan status, working with superstars such as Beyoncé and Jay Z, making appearances on national TV, and even guest lecturing at Rice University.

But now, the hip-hop statesman wants to give back — something intrinsically part of his value system, as evidenced by his work during the George Floyd rallies and recent storms.

Bun B. AP photo.

Bun B’s new show, titled “The 2 Trill Show,” will feature stories and interviews rooted in the Southern music scene. According to Rock The Bells, fans can look forward to “the best southern Hip-Hop, guest interviews, and everything that encompasses living that southern lifestyle.”

The 2 Trill Show runs Wednesdays; shows re-air during the week.

Bun B said that the show is a “natural evolution” of his career. Expect candid, raw, and real talk with his wife Queenie, his sidekick, and special weekly guests — and of course, the best of Southern hip-hop. “I want to open my doors up to the OGs from the South, let them come in and we honor them, give them a platform,” Bun B said in a statement. “This is not really about me. I want to celebrate us. And I feel Rock The Bells is the perfect place to make that happen.”

Bun B also noted that, “if you’re not necessarily from the South, there are a lot of very small, regional groups who maybe didn’t get a big push to make a name for themselves on a national scale, but in their areas, were very big deals, musically. In certain situations, they [may have] outsold bigger artists, locally. And they are very respected in their regions and had a great track record and toured around the South, but maybe never cracked on the East Coast or the West Coast or whatever.”

While Bun B pitched the idea for the show and ultimately agreed to host, he acknowledges that the potential for growth is “huge.” Get onboard now, fans — it’s just a matter of time before Bun brings Southern Trill to the world.