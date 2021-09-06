Drake paid tribute to Miss Mercedes Morr in his new album Certified Lover Boy.

The rapper dedicated his sixth full-length studio album to Mercedes Morr, whose real name is Janae Gagnier. Gagnier died in an apparent murder-suicide in Richmond Sunday, Fort Bend authorities said. She was 33 years old.

“A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking,” Drake wrote of his new album. “Executive produced by me Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP.”

Gagnier and suspect Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, were discovered dead at her home in the Cortland Apartments, located in the 5200 block of Pointe West Circle, at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Richmond police said in a news release.

Morr died of strangulation and traumatic concussion, according to the Fort Bend County Medical Examiner’s Office. Accorto died of suicide by multiple sharp force trauma.

At this point in the investigation, police said they do not believe there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim.

A visitation for Gagnier will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Davis Greenlawn Funeral Chapels, located at 3900 B.F. Terry Blvd.

Those who would like to light a candle in honor of Gagnier or purchase a flower arrangement for the funeral service can do so here.