Cracking down on Houston’s prostitution problem

It’s long been known as the place to pick up a prostitute. Now, the Houston Police Department is trying to crack down on a stretch of Bissonnet Street in Southwest Houston. The area is now off limits between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. on a daily basis. Barricades are being placed at Bissonnet’s intersections with Centre Parkway as well as Plainfield Street a few blocks to the east.

It’s going to be looked at how can we sustain it and move forward positively in targeting this issue in a very unique way, instead of making arrests. This is community policing where you can target an issue in an environmental way. HPD spokesperson Shay Awosiyan

On Facebook

Honoring George Floyd

“Conversations with George” monument at Tom Bass Park. Credit: KDITC Foundation

A new documentary, “The Making of George,” celebrates the creation of Floyd’s Houston sculpture. The sculpture was commissioned by Houston-area entrepreneur Dannette Davis of Kay Davis Associates and created by sculptor Adrienne Rison-Isom. It was erected at Tom Bass National Park in October 2022, on what would have been Floyd’s 49th birthday. The film is being sponsored by Davis and the KDITC Foundation.

This documentary is more than just a film; it is a poignant tribute to the resilience and strength of our community. It sheds light on the story behind a powerful symbol of the ongoing fight for justice and equality. Councilwoman Carolyn Evans-Shabazz

On IG

Stay out of Florida

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 20: Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman speaks during the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today’s inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. Credit: Rob Carr/Getty Images

By now, you’ve probably heard that the NAACP has issued a travel advisory that says Blacks should stay out of Florida. Well, Texas Senator Ted Cruz is speaking out, saying Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. would be “ashamed” of that advisory (because, you know Cruz knew Dr. King like that *insert eye roll*). Bernice King, daughter of civil rights icon responded with a photo of her father along with the caption, “What my father would be deeply concerned about is the harmful, discriminatory legislation in Florida.” Translation …”Keep my daddy’s name out your mouth.”

Then, there’s the Florida school which banned Amanda Gorman’s “This Hill We Climb” collection of poems. A parent of two students challenged five books, including Gorman’s, arguing that the poem, which Gorman performed at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, contains “indirect hate messages” and causes confusion and indoctrination. The complaint also incorrectly said Oprah Winfrey wrote the poem. Big sigh … No surprise though in this state – led by the man who wants to be your president, Ron DeSantis. But we can’t talk about them too bad because with all the shenanigans in Texas, we aren’t too far behind.

Megan Thee Stallion gets waxed

Three-time, GRAMMY award-winning artist, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Megan Thee Stallion has officially welcomed her two wax figures at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas and Madame Tussauds New York. The new figures are a colorful and interactive set featuring a magical, metallic 10-feet stallion. And the “Hottie” rapper is pleased.

I feel like people always ask me when was the moment you knew you were famous? This is the moment! Megan Thee Stallion