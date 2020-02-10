Oscars 2020: ‘Hair Love’ wins Best Animated Short Film, highlights DeAndre Arnold

The conversation about hair discrimination and the need to pass the CROWN Act was center stage at the Oscars.
“Hair Love,” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film Sunday. The film documents a black man who tries to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.
During their acceptance speech, filmmakers Matthew Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver spoke about the importance of representation in media. They also called for a national passage of the CROWN Act, which ensures protection against discrimination based on hairstyles.
“It was a labor of love because we have a firm belief that representation matters deeply,” Toliver said.
#Oscars Moment: Hair Love wins Best Animated Short Film! pic.twitter.com/LjInB0ejmy
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 10, 2020
Cherry highlighted the story of Deandre Arnold, a Houston-area teen who refused to cut his dreadlocks after Barbers Hill ISD changed the district’s dress code. Arnold was invited to the Oscars by the “Hair Love” team.
“We wanted to normalize black hair. There is a very important issue that is out there, the CROWN Act,” Cherry said. “If we can help get this pass in all 50 states, it will help stories like Deandre Arnold, who is our special guest tonight, stop happening.”
Arnold and his mother Sandy also met the film’s producers, actress Gabrielle Union and husband and NBA star Dwayne Wade, during the awards weekend. Dove provided Arnold and his mother a full wardrobe and glam.
This is the full video we sent Deandre @itsgabrielleu @DwyaneWade @Dove pic.twitter.com/kcW288b6JY
— Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 31, 2020
The Oscar invitation is among the latest positive reactions from celebrities, who supports Arnold’s decision not to cut his hair. Alicia Keys recently presented the teen with a $20,000 scholarship on the Ellen show.
Oscars 2020: The Complete List of Winners
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Best animated feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 – WINNER
Best animated short
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love – WINNER
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Best original screenplay
Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit – WINNER
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes
Best live action short
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbours’ Window – WINNER
Saria
A Sister
Best production design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER
Parasite
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best documentary
American Factory – WINNER
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best documentary short
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER
Life Overtakes Me
St Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Best supporting actress
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best cinematography
The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best sound editing
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best sound mixing
Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917 – WINNER
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best film editing
Ford v Ferrari – WINNER
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite
Best visual effects
Avengers Endgame
The Irishman
1917 – WINNER
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best makeup and hair
Bombshell – WINNER
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Best international feature film
Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite – WINNER
Best original score
Joker – WINNER
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best original song
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4
I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER
I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough
Into the Unknown, Frozen II
Stand Up, Harriet
Best actor
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER
Best director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite – WINNER
Best picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite – WINNER