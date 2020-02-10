Oscars 2020: ‘Hair Love’ wins Best Animated Short Film, highlights DeAndre Arnold

The conversation about hair discrimination and the need to pass the CROWN Act was center stage at the Oscars.

“Hair Love,” won an Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film Sunday. The film documents a black man who tries to do his daughter’s hair for the first time.

During their acceptance speech, filmmakers Matthew Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver spoke about the importance of representation in media. They also called for a national passage of the CROWN Act, which ensures protection against discrimination based on hairstyles.

“It was a labor of love because we have a firm belief that representation matters deeply,” Toliver said.

Cherry highlighted the story of Deandre Arnold, a Houston-area teen who refused to cut his dreadlocks after Barbers Hill ISD changed the district’s dress code. Arnold was invited to the Oscars by the “Hair Love” team.

“We wanted to normalize black hair. There is a very important issue that is out there, the CROWN Act,” Cherry said. “If we can help get this pass in all 50 states, it will help stories like Deandre Arnold, who is our special guest tonight, stop happening.”

Arnold and his mother Sandy also met the film’s producers, actress Gabrielle Union and husband and NBA star Dwayne Wade, during the awards weekend. Dove provided Arnold and his mother a full wardrobe and glam.

The Oscar invitation is among the latest positive reactions from celebrities, who supports Arnold’s decision not to cut his hair. Alicia Keys recently presented the teen with a $20,000 scholarship on the Ellen show.

Oscars 2020: The Complete List of Winners

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Best animated feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 – WINNER

Best animated short

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love – WINNER

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Best original screenplay

Knives Out

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit – WINNER

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Best live action short

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbours’ Window – WINNER

Saria

A Sister

Best production design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood – WINNER

Parasite

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best documentary

American Factory – WINNER

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best documentary short

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – WINNER

Life Overtakes Me

St Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Best supporting actress

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern, Marriage Story – WINNER

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best cinematography

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best sound editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best sound mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917 – WINNER

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best film editing

Ford v Ferrari – WINNER

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best visual effects

Avengers Endgame

The Irishman

1917 – WINNER

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best makeup and hair

Bombshell – WINNER

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best international feature film

Corpus Christi

Honeyland

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Parasite – WINNER

Best original score

Joker – WINNER

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best original song

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away, Toy Story 4

I’m Gonna Love Me Again, Rocketman – WINNER

I’m Standing With You, Breakthrough

Into the Unknown, Frozen II

Stand Up, Harriet

Best actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker – WINNER

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best actress

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renée Zellweger, Judy – WINNER

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite – WINNER

Best picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite – WINNER