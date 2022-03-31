Had it not been for the “Slap Heard ‘Round the World,” the 94th Oscars may have come to be known as #OscarsSoBlack. And for good reason. Check out these 94th Oscars moments lost amid all the post-event chatter about… you know.

Samuel L. Jackson’s Lifetime Achievement Oscar

Oscar-winning Afro-Latina, LGBTQ sister from “West Side Story,” Ariana DeBose

The Shaq & Steph Curry-executive produced documentary “The Queen of Basketball” about the first woman (sister) drafted by an NBA team, the late Lusia Harris

The Oscar-winning directorial debut of The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson for “Summer of Soul”

H-Town’s Robert Glasper along with Afro-Latina Sheila E. serving as the Oscars house band

Houston’s Megan Thee Stallion doing her thing in that “Encanto” number

Queen Bey performing “Be Alive” from “King Richard” on the same Compton tennis court where Venus and Serena first practiced their craft

D-Nice as the official Oscars DJ

Sean “P-Diddy” Combs seeking to mediate “the Slap” participants

The blackest “In Memoriam” in Oscars history

Oscars director Will Packer