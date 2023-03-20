This week, I traveled to Avenida Houston to attend a watch party featuring the University of Houston basketball team taking on Northern Kentucky University.

What should have been an easy game turned out to be a costly one for the Coogs who lost their top guard Marcus Sasser to a re-aggravated groin injury.

Hundreds of Houston fans watched with hopes of seeing their team win and move closer to the National Championship game. The watch party included games, prizes and fun giveaways.

Houston went on to beat Northern Kentucky 63-52 and will now face the Auburn Tigers.