Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth recently hosted his annual family fun day at Aveva Stadium. This event brought families together for a day filled with joy and exciting giveaways. Children had a blast riding thrilling amusement park rides, playing in snow, and bouncing around in inflatable blow ups. The festivities also included a unique opportunity for the kids to interact with deer, goats and even ride on a camel.

Dubbed “Trae Day” by many, this heartwarming tradition began 15 years ago as a single-day celebration. Over the years, it has evolved into a multi-day event with a strong focus on supporting the community and family bonding.

A highlight of the day was the entertaining dance competition on the main stage, where kids showcased their best moves, cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd. Among the lucky winners was Zyniah Thompson, a seventh-grader from Thomas Middle School, who walked away with a brand new bicycle.

“Winning feels good. I was picked out of the crowed. I plan on riding and getting a breeze while getting some exercise too,” said Thompson.

Trae Tha Truth’s Family Fun Day has undoubtedly become a cherished occasion, fostering a sense of togetherness, happiness, and community support that continues to brighten the lives of many each year.