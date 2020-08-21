Defender Fit & Fine: Jada Smith

1. Who is Jada Smith?

Age: 39

Occupation: Boxing Management and Trainer

Education: Merritt Community College

Major: NASM Certified/B.S. Exercise Science

Motto: “Health is wealth!”

Unknown facts: “I am a brain aneurysm survivor, and I’m expecting my second child at nearly 40 years old and after 21 years since my first child.”

Fitness start: “I have always been an athlete starting with playing basketball and running track in school.

“As an adult, and after growing up in Oakland, I was lost. I became an exotic dancer and continued once I moved to Houston. However, after attending the Metamorphosis Conference in 2007, I was inspired to become a trainer. That conference saved my life, and I came out of the entertainment industry and entered the fitness industry.

“I picked up boxing after living in Las Vegas for a time. I learned boxing, ran a gym, and taught youth group classes. The curriculum included disciple, meditation and learning to control the emotions. So many kids are fighting in school and don’t even know why. Through meditation, they learn to become more present and are able to control their emotions.

“Working with my nephew, Devin Haney, was especially enjoyable. He is now a world champion and we’re all so proud.”

“I even started a free boxing camp at the George Foreman Youth Center in Houston. Except for this year, due to COVID, I have been able to administer the camp through donations. The kids, ages 7 to 18, receive meals, boxing training, and other empowerment training.”

Fitness goal: “My top fitness goals are to maintain flexibility and overall conditioning, including being able to run three miles without stopping. I also want to keep my waistline at 26 inches, after the baby, that is, and keep my body fat at 15 percent. Maintaining a healthy mind, body and soul is important to me.”

Fitness advice: “My advice for anyone starting a fitness journey is to start slow and light. Try to avoid doing too much at first and getting overwhelmed. It’s easy to give up if you do. I’ve had clients who tell me they’ve started juicing, yoga, running, weights, have totally changed their diet and more, all at once. Then, the next month, they aren’t doing any of those things. The main thing is to be consistent and to make slow lifestyle changes.”

Social Media:

IG: @getfit_2_stayfit

FB: @Getfit2stayfit