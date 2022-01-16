Who is Brei Richardson?

Age: 35

Occupation: CEO of Savvy B Boutique, LLC.

Education: Columbia Southern University

Major: Occupational Safety and Health

Motto: “Always get up more times than you fall.”

Unknown facts: “I don’t like chocolate, lol.”

Fitness start: “I gained 65lbs after the passing of my mother. I tried every fad diet on the market and nothing was sustainable. It wasn’t until I did it the old fashion way, diet & exercise, that my life changed.

Fitness advice: “For someone new into fitness, remember you did not gain weight overnight and you will not lose it overnight. Be kind to yourself and love yourself at every stage in your journey.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Drink plenty of water. Exercise at least 4 days a week at the same time, if possible. Listen to your body and rest when you need to.

Social Media:

IG/ : @iamsavvyb (personal) / @savvybofficial (business)

Website: www.savvyb.com

Nutrition: Reduce your portion sizes.

“My food philosophy is to reduce your portion sizes, don’t completely eliminate your favorite foods. Also, drink WATER! Most of the time you’re dehydrated and not hungry!”

“My typical breakfast comes from Chick-fil-a: 1 egg white, 1 grilled chicken filet, and 2 granola yogurt parfaits. For lunch, I usually have a large salad with no meat. I snack a lot on cucumbers, green apples, strawberries, and pineapples. For dinner, I typically have some sort of vegan meal or seafood and a glass. of champagne!”

Physical: I workout even when I do not feel like it.

“My top fitness goal is to always be disciplined. I work out even when I do not feel like it. For someone new into fitness, a good goal is to be consistent. Create a new habit of healthy!”

“The stair master and jump squats are my most effective exercises to do. They work your full body and burn. the most fat the fastest! The biggest workout mistake people make is not having the correct form. When you are not positioned properly you can be injured and not target the intended muscle group.”

Mental: I like challenging myself.







What Motivates You?

“Being my best self! I like challenging myself and advancing on a personal level. That’s what really connects me to fitness. It has changed my confidence level, eliminated my anxiety, and allowed me the opportunity to grow into a better person.”

Spiritual: I meditate before I start each day.

“I prioritize and everything goes on my calendar! The most important part of balance for me is making time for myself! I do not neglect me. I fill my cup first then serve others.”