Who is Edrina Newman?
Age: 41
Occupation: Fitness Guru/ Transformation Coach/ Motivational Speaker
Education: Houston Baptist University/ Dulles High School
Major: BS in Kinesiology and BA in Mass Communications
Motto: “Anything worth having is worth fighting for. You are worth it!”
Unknown facts:
- I have freckles on my hands and feet.
- I scar on my left eyebrow is from me tripping and falling into a big nail head first when I was little girl and I had to get 6 stiches to close the wound.
Fitness start: “I LOVE to Dance! Dancing helps you to burn calories and tone your body in a fun way. So I created a Fitness and Dance class called Exotic Aerobics back in 2003.”
Fitness advice:
- “Consistency is the key! Be patient and give yourself time to achieve your body goals. Invest in your health and take care of the 1 place that you have to live in, your body.”
Top 3 fitness tips:
- Consistency is the key!
- Detox (mentally and physically).
- Celebrate your wins both big and small.
Nutrition:
Meal Regiment:
Breakfast: Healthy Meal Replacement Shake
Snack: Parfait with non-dairy yogurt and fruit
Lunch: Salmon, Green Beans, Wild Rice
Snack: Apple
Dinner: Healthy Meal Replacement Shake
Physical: I believe in mixing up your workouts so that your body does not become complacent.
"Water Aerobics, Weight Training, Boot Camp, Roller Skating and Dance. I believe in mixing up your workouts so that your body does not become complacent and you can see incredible results with your transformation."
Personal Fitness Goal: “To win 1st place in a Bikini Body Competition and get a Pro Card.”
“The biggest workout mistake is when people workout every day, but eat a bad diet, they feel that they should get great results. Not happening. Your diet is a huge part of the success of your body goals.”
“The goal for someone just starting a fitness routine is to NEVER QUIT! Commit to the process and understand that it takes a lot of dedication and perseverance.”
Mental: The desire to break generational curses.
What Motivates You?
“The desire to break generational curses in my family and to help change people’s lives all over the world.”
Spiritual: Pray, meditate and do personal development daily.
