

Who is Edrina Newman?

Age: 41

Occupation: Fitness Guru/ Transformation Coach/ Motivational Speaker

Education: Houston Baptist University/ Dulles High School

Major: BS in Kinesiology and BA in Mass Communications

Motto: “Anything worth having is worth fighting for. You are worth it!”

Unknown facts:

I have freckles on my hands and feet.

I scar on my left eyebrow is from me tripping and falling into a big nail head first when I was little girl and I had to get 6 stiches to close the wound.

Fitness start: “I LOVE to Dance! Dancing helps you to burn calories and tone your body in a fun way. So I created a Fitness and Dance class called Exotic Aerobics back in 2003.”

Fitness advice:

“Consistency is the key! Be patient and give yourself time to achieve your body goals. Invest in your health and take care of the 1 place that you have to live in, your body.”

Top 3 fitness tips:

Social Media:

IG: @edrinanewman

Facebook: @edrinanewman

Nutrition: Consistency is the key!

Meal Regiment:

Breakfast: Healthy Meal Replacement Shake

Snack: Parfait with non-dairy yogurt and fruit

Lunch: Salmon, Green Beans, Wild Rice

Snack: Apple

Dinner: Healthy Meal Replacement Shake

Physical: I believe in mixing up your workouts so that your body does not become complacent.

Personal Fitness Goal: “To win 1st place in a Bikini Body Competition and get a Pro Card.”

“The biggest workout mistake is when people workout every day, but eat a bad diet, they feel that they should get great results. Not happening. Your diet is a huge part of the success of your body goals.”

“The goal for someone just starting a fitness routine is to NEVER QUIT! Commit to the process and understand that it takes a lot of dedication and perseverance.”

Mental: The desire to break generational curses.

What Motivates You?

Spiritual: Pray, meditate and do personal development daily.

