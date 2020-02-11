6 things to know about selecting the potential HISD board of managers

The potential state takeover of the HISD board remains in limbo while legal challenges work their way through the courts. But the work continues behind the scenes to prepare for the takeover, should it indeed happen.

Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath recently updated Houston Matters producer Michael Hagerty on the process of interviewing and selecting members of the board of managers that would oversee the district until the agency sees fit to end the takeover.

Six Takeaways From The Conversation:

1. Several hundred people have applied. Morath says several hundred people from Greater Houston have applied to serve on the board of managers, and his staff is in the process of interviewing them right now.

2. There’s a key question applicants will have to answer. Morath said he wants to know of each applicant, “Do you actually believe all children can learn?” he said. “And this is important because the expectations that adults set for children are critical. They rise to our expectations. So, if you set extraordinarily high expectations for kids, then you get great things out of kids. But, if you for some reason have lower expectations, then it’s much harder.”

“The human race would not have survived if we did not love our young,” Morath added. “Everyone starts from a position that ‘We want the best for kids.’ But wanting the best for kids is not the same thing as holding them to very high expectations. You don’t just love your kids to high school graduation. You also have to make sure that they’re taught rigorous content, they develop skills to read, write, and do math — and do it well. So, these are things that we probe around during the interview process.”