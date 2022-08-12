WAITING FOR THE PERPWALK

So, the FBI executed a search warrant on the Florida “home” of former reality TV star Donald Trump. Some folk are celebrating that karma has finally visited Trump. Miss me with all that. Call me when Trump and all his insurrectionist cronies are perp-walking their way to get their orange jumpsuits. Remember, this nation was literally founded on white privilege. Despite all the rhetoric of no one being above the law in the US, wealthy white men have always—ALWAYS—operated above the law. Case-in-point, Trump’s nickname: the Teflon Don. None of his decades-worth of crimes stick. He openly bragged about not paying workers, then outspending them in court. He openly called for a foreign adversary (Russia) to undermine a presidential election; led a white nationalist coup to overthrow a U.S. government he didn’t think it was white nationalist enough. He spit on POC, women, Muslims, immigrants, the disabled, veterans, children and others, yet still has millions backing him to run for president in 2024. So, until I see Agent Orange in an orange jumpsuit, I’m assuming America is business as usual.

STRANGER THINGS

Trump supporters (elected officials, white domestic terrorist groups and others) are calling to “Defund the FBI,” the highest level of law enforcement in America. Yes, the same “people” who want to throw Black and Brown folk under the jail for chanting “Defund the Police,” are themselves now chanting, “Defund the Police.” Surely, we must be living in the “Upside Down.” Because these flag-waving, Blue Lives Matter-chanting folk who supported every cop who ever killed an unarmed Black person, are now claiming they don’t trust cops. The folk who stood by the criminal injustice systems for decades as we called for its reform, are now claiming they’re being unfairly victimized. Their loudest voices are coming from their elected officials; the same folk who receive subpoenas to appear in court, and just ignore them. Where they do that at? If you or I don’t show up to court, 5-0 shows up at our door. But now, those who have bathed in privilege for generations are now feeling, dare I say, oppressed. This is sho-nuff “stranger things.”

Police direct traffic outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. Trump said in a lengthy statement that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

DANGEROUS TIMES

One of my mentors told me, things in America are going to get worse before they get better because so many whites are convinced that Black and Brown people are stealing their way of life and their country. America’s changing demographics, statistically getting darker, younger and more progressive daily, has many whites believing the sky is falling. And they won’t give up without a fight. Hence, the rise in violence against Blacks, immigrants and Asians. Hence, the Jan. 6 coup because they see those Black votes in Atlanta, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Detroit that gave Biden the presidency as illegitimate, because to them, we’re not “real Americans.” The FBI search of Mar-A-Lago, to them, is proof positive that “the system” is now out to get them. And they’re not going to take it lying down. Hell, they’re now calling for Civil War. Literally. The exponential growth in white militia groups, violent rhetoric and violent attacks over the past few years is just a precursor. I’d love to have something witty to say, or a lighter topic to discuss, but these increasingly dangerous times impact everything. Stay safe.