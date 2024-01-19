Rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs has settled his lawsuit against the liquor company Diageo. Combs had accused Diageo of failing to uphold its end of agreements related to his promotion of their Ciroc vodka and DeLeon tequila brands.

Details of the settlement were not disclosed. However, Diageo now has full ownership of Ciroc and DeLeon while Combs no longer has any business relationship with the company.

Combs originally filed the lawsuit in May 2022. He alleged Diageo did not provide promised investment and treated Ciroc and DeLeon as inferior “urban” brands after acquiring competitors. Combs, who is Black, also accused Diageo of racism by limiting distribution to certain neighborhoods.

Diageo firmly denied these allegations in legal filings. The company claimed Combs was trying to unlawfully extract billions more dollars through false accusations.

Combs’ reputation faced backlash after details emerged of an abusive relationship with singer Cassie. Combs quickly settled a separate lawsuit from Cassie alleging physical and emotional abuse.

The settlement appears to conclude the legal dispute between Combs and Diageo. Combs no longer has a role with Ciroc or DeLeon, which are now fully owned and managed by Diageo.