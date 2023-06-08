It’s summertime, and after being locked down for so long, or forced to travel with restrictions, many families are eager to get out of the house and hit the road for a summer trip with no restrictions.

Make your summer travel plans safe and successful with these tips.

Destination: Taking a road trip allows you to avoid crowded airports or public transportation hubs and bring your own food and groceries. A drivable destination is still a getaway, and driving typically offers more flexibility and requires less planning. Even if it’s just a trip across the state instead of across the country, picking a destination within driving distance of your home is a chance to break away from everyday surroundings and routine.

Cleanliness: Clean accommodations are always important and may be even more so now. Many hotels and whole-home vacation rentals, which were pioneered by Vrbo nearly 25 years ago, have enhanced cleaning and disinfection guidelines. When selecting a place to stay during your trip, consider whole-home vacation rentals so your family has the privacy of having the entire property to yourselves, and make sure to review the cleaning measures that have been implemented.

Activities: Most amusement parks, tourist attractions and businesses are back to business as usual. Consider accommodations for your trip that include built-in activities for your family, such as a private pool, or opt for less-crowded destinations like mountain cabins or lake houses to enjoy a change of scenery.

Flexible Accommodations: In these uncertain times, much of the travel industry has adjusted cancellation policies to be more accommodating to travelers. In fact, according to a survey of Vrbo travelers, more than 75% of respondents are more likely to choose accommodations with flexible cancellation policies when booking their next vacation home. When planning and booking your trip, be sure you clearly understand the cancellation policies. When possible, seek out options that allow you to make changes with minimal or no penalty if circumstances force you to adjust your plans.

