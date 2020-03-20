Defender Fit & Fine: Kris “KG Smooth” Green

1. Who is Kris “KG Smooth” Green?

Age: 41

Occupation: Radio/Media personality, Majic102.1 | Public affairs podcast host, 97.9 The Box

Education: University of Cincinnati

Major: English/Liberal Arts

Motto: “Live for today, because tomorrow is not promised.”

“When I think of this motto, it makes me think of Kobe Bryant. His death was very impactful to me and other Black men because he was such an athletic force. The Mamba Mentality is something a lot of Black men secretly hold inside. With Kobe’s passing, it made a lot of men realize life isn’t promised. It made men think about being more of a family man and doing right by their families. Men began spending more time with their daughters. The social media posts using the hashtag #GirlDad were everywhere – and still are. Truthfully, I have never seen so many grown men cry.”

Motivated by: “I’m motivated by and value honesty, loyalty, drive, friendship and relationships.”

Unknown facts: “I was my high school’s mascot – a ram. I graduated from Trotwood-Madison High School in Trotwood, Ohio. I’m very proud to say, I might add, that Trotwood-Madison is state champ in football and basketball!”

Fitness start: “I’ve always been active. However, in 7th grade, I had a congenial heart disease and open-heart surgery. I had to scale back activity after the surgery. However, one day, I decided that I would start showing up for track practice like I had been there all the time – without even trying out. In my first track meet, I ran the 100-meter dash and came in first. I also ran the second leg of the 4×4 relay and came in second.

“After that meet, the coach said I had to get a physical. And, of course, it came back that I could no longer participate in sports due to my heart issues.

“I became resentful toward sports because I couldn’t play. My other two brothers were in youth sports, but I developed a hatred for sports because I wasn’t involved. I enjoyed being the mascot, but it wasn’t quite the same as playing. So, I turned to arts and music. I was even youth choir director.”

Fitness advice: “Start with calisthenics. Use your own body weight. You can do push-ups, sit-ups and pull-ups. Also, try doing squats with only your body weight to start. Because, if you get familiar with your body weight first, it won’t be as challenging when you do add weights. Your body will have muscle memory and it won’t be as challenging. Using calisthenics is a good way for people to start.

“Also, know your limit and your max. Whatever your max is, don’t try to go past that especially if you’re working out by yourself. If you try to push past your max, get a workout partner who can spot you to avoid injury. That is, when we’re able to once again be in close proximity to other people.

“Whatever you do, make sure you enjoy it. If you don’t, you won’t keep up with it long-term.”

Fitness goal: “I’d like to have bigger legs, glutes and arms.”

Social Media:

Twitter: @iKGSmooth

IG: @kgsmooth

Facebook: @krisgreen

TikTok: @kgsmooth