DJ D-Nice is throwing the best quarantine parties, lifting spirits

DJ DNice is keeping the party going as the world remains on pause in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic—and everyone is invited.

Since Monday, the beloved DJ—who is also a music industry icon on the turntables—has been hosting daily jam sessions appropriately titled “Homeschool” live from his personal Instagram page, keeping spirits high with an endless playlist of hits.

Offering up everything from Hip Hop to R&B to Reggae to Go-Go and every genre in between that has defined Black culture over the last 50 years, the resident spinmaster has created a daily virtual happy hour that’s uniting thousands around the world under one common love: feel good music.

“I never would’ve imagined that the best party I would create and DJ would be from the comfort of my own home,” DNice said in a heartfelt Instagram post on Saturday morning. “Homeschool is a thing! Yesterday was absolutely insane. The amount of artists and friends that virtually partied with me far exceeded my expectations. I’m feeling nothing but gratitude. Thanks to all of you that supported. This has been a great way to keep our spirits high.”

A who’s who in entertainment and beyond have joined in on the fun right from the comfort of their living rooms over the past 6 days, with the latest jam session hosted on Saturday afternoon drawing over 1oo,000 viewers. The growing list of notable names and faces who have popped in to join the festivities so far total over 100 and includes the likes of Drake, Gabrielle Union, H.E.R., Will Smith, Steph Curry, Janet Jackson, Diddy, Erykah Badu, Kerry Washington, Chris Tucker, Tiffany Haddish, John Legend, Mary J. Blige, Justin Timberlake, Lena Waithe, T.I., Marsai Martin, Jennifer Lopez, Common, Naomi Campbell, Kelly Rowland, Victor Cruz, Tracee Ellis Ross, Queen Latifah, Ciara, Karrueche Tran, Lala, Ludacris, Lauren London, Marlon Wayans, Niecy Nash, Tika Sumpter and so many more.

Best party of 1 and 100k I ever been to! Thanks @djdnice #ClubQuarantine — Oprah Winfrey (@Oprah) March 22, 2020

Award winning sports journalist Jemelle Hill suggested someone nominated him for a Nobel Peace Prize for doing “The Lord’s Work.”

Somebody needs to nominate @DJ_DNICE for a Nobel Peace Prize when this pandemic ends. He is doing the Lord’s work on Instagram Live right now. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 22, 2020

“Homeschool was a simple idea that was just a way to take my mind off of Coronavirus and the quarantine,” D-Nice, whose real name is Derrick Jones, told The Root on Sunday. “As someone in the nightlife and lifestyle events industry, the cancellations have made a major impact not only on finances but on people’s spirit as a whole. What I have always known is that music is powerful and has the ability to bring people together, so this was an opportunity for me to marry my passion and purpose together to help lift spirits.”

As far as Homeschool, D-Nice said he’s going to continue to do his part to “flatten the curve” of the deadly pandemic also known as COVID-19.

During the first of Sunday’s set, he reached the 150,000 mark.

“We are in this together. We are one. Therefore, I will do my part by helping people stay inside and engaged through Homeschool,” he concluded.