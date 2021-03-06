On Monday, March 8, Fort Bend County Judge KP George will officially announce that the county has approved Federal CARES Act funding to support families with eligible childcare expenses.

George and Qaisar “Q” Imam, Childcare Voucher Program Administrator will provide the announcement which will take place at 10 a.m. at the Historic County Courthouse, 2nd Floor Commissioners Courtroom, 401 Jackson Street, Richmond, TX 77469.

A Question and Answer session will follow after the press conference with the County Judge and county officials, which can be viewed via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/judgekpgeorge/ .

Qualified families can receive a Childcare Voucher valued at $500.00 per child and up to three (3) vouchers per family. These voucher can be used at any participating licensed childcare facility in Fort Bend County.

Qualifications for the vouchers include the following:

– Fort Bend Resident

– Child must be under 13 years of age

– Meet income level criteria

– Have Experienced income loss due to COVID-19

To access the online application which is currently open, visit www.fortbendcountytx.gov.

To Learn more about the Fort Bend County Childcare Program in Fort Bend County, please visit: https://bit.ly/3be1ZMU

To learn more about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Fort Bend County, please visit: https://www.fbchealth.org/

For more information, contact Xavier Herrera at Xavier.Herrera@FortBendCountyTx.Gov-.