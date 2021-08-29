The Houston Health Department will open two new drive through COVID-19 vaccination sites next week to meet increased demand prompted by its new incentive program.



The program provides $100 gift cards for first doses and $50 gift cards for second doses administered at eligible health department sites within qualifying timeframes.



A new site at PlazAmericas, located at 7500 Bellaire Blvd. in Southwest Houston, will open Monday, August 30. The site, a partnership with United Memorial Medical Center, will operate Mondays through Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.



The department will open another new site Tuesday, August 31 at Tidwell Park, located at 9720 Spaulding St. in Northeast Houston. The site will operate Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.



People who get their first dose at one of the two new sites (PlazAmericas or Tidwell Park) must get their second dose at the same site within 42 days to receive the second dose incentive. The two new sites will not provide second dose incentives for people who received their first dose at other sites.



Both new sites will offer the FDA-approved Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, available to people age 12 and older.



The department’s health centers and some multi-service centers are also eligible for the incentive program and offer Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.



To qualify for the second dose incentive at an eligible health center or multi-service center, people must have received their first dose on or after August 2, 2021 at an eligible health center or multi-service center and complete the series within 42 days.



Eligible health centers and multi-service centers:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 1809 North Main St. Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 7037 Capitol St. Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

, 4605 Wilmington St.

Details about the incentive program, frequently asked questions, and other vaccination sites are available at HoustonEmergency.org or by contacting the department’s COVID-19 call center at 832-393-4220.