By Kjersti M. Aagaard, MD, PhD, FACOG

The COVID-19 pandemic has, undoubtedly, changed our lives forever. As a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Texas Children’s Pavilion for Women®, I’ve talked with my patients over the past nine months about what this virus means for themselves, and potentially, their unborn baby, too. We continue to learn more each day, and below are some of the most common questions we’ve received thus far related to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Can those who are pregnant receive the COVID-19 vaccine?

The decision to receive the COVID-19 vaccine should be made with your provider about not only the vaccines risks and benefits, but your risk of getting moderate or severe disease if you were to remain unvaccinated and