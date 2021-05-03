This week the Congressional Black Caucus holds a Vaccination Week through Saturday, May 8, 2021 and as part of their #GOTV initiative to “Get Out the Vaccine.” They have week-long events where CBC members educate, raise awareness, and help get constituents vaccinated. CBC members are partnering with local churches, community health centers, hospitals, schools, recreational centers, drug stores, and many more organizations to host vaccination sites and events.

It has been reported that a recent Kaiser Family Foundation poll found that 24% of Black adults say they plan to wait to get the vaccine until more people have taken it, compared with 16% of White adults. Also, it has been reported that black adults in Texas represent 13% of the population and more than 18% of the health care workforce, but only about 7% of vaccine recipients. These trends persist in metropolitan Houston, where minorities make up more than 70% of the population.

It is imperative that do our part to reach black people and minorities and take the time to speak with them about vaccine hesitancy and the facts to encourage our community to get vaccinated and to save lives.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s GOTV CBC event featured Mayor Turner, Rapper and Advocate Paul Wall, and other performances at Texas Southern University Recreation Center. The flyer is attached.