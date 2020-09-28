Danielle Davis promoted to SVP of Cadence Bank’s mortgage division

Cadence Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Danielle Davis to senior vice president and mortgage executive of the bank’s mortgage division. Davis will support Executive Vice President and President of the division, Sharon Geib.

Davis brings more than 23 years of mortgage and housing industry experience at commercial, community and internationally based banks. She, with guidance from Geib, will lead several mortgage initiatives in expanding Cadence’s presence in Texas and the Southeast.

“Danielle is an experienced and driven professional who brings a fresh take on growing our presence in the markets we serve,” said Sharon Geib. “Her ability to understand the needs of our customers and deliver the best possible service are what set her apart. Her contributions will be instrumental in our growth trajectory.”

Active in her community, Davis is passionate about creating opportunities to support professional development and actively helps provide educational resources for children. She has a Master of Business Administration from Samford University and a bachelor’s degree from Stillman College.

“I am grateful for this promotion and truly excited to focus on establishing opportunities within communities to facilitate homeownership,” Davis said.