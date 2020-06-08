Defender ‘Let the PEOPLE BE HEARD! videos support George Floyd, offer solutions

We Wish to Plead Our Own Cause…..

Upon these words the Black Press was founded.

Today, the Houston Defender Network will “LET THE PEOPLE BE HEARD,” opening the door to allow our community to post their 60-90 second videos. The death of Houstonian George Floyd has generated a range of emotions, opinion and perspectives that deserve to be heard. We invite you to share your response to the questions:

Why is the death of George Floyd different?

Where do we go from here?

How do we keep this tragedy from becoming just another hashtag?

To share your opinion and raise the consciousness and awareness of what you are thinking go to: bit.ly/hearthepeople_georgefloyd.

Watch messages from Brian Courtney Wilson (international recording artist), Amanda Edwards (former Houston city councilmember), Rev. Ricky Williams (KTSU), and Carol Guess (Greater Houston Black Chamber of Commerce).