Dr. Marc Smith, who was unanimously approved as the lone finalist for the district’s search for a new superintendent of the Fort Bend Independent School District (FBISD) last month, was officially appointed to the role on Monday by the district’s board of trustees.

According to the district, Texas state law requires school districts to implement a 21-day waiting period before an official contract is offered. Jan. 8 marked the fulfillment of that waiting period.

His first official day will be Jan. 22, 2024. He has been meeting with the district’s executive leadership team, collaborating with board members, and completing onboarding requirements.

“Thank you for your confidence, your faith, and your trust,” Smith said. “I am committed to upholding the high standards you have set for me. I look forward to locking arms with you and moving forward.”

What happened at the event?

The vote was followed by a reception, during which Smith met staff, parents, students, and community members at the James Reese Career and Technical Center.

“Two facts I want to share, Dr. Smith has been a superintendent for 12 years and he was the Region 10 Superintendent of the Year in 2020,” FBISD Board President Judy Dae said. “I am looking forward to working with him.”

“Dr. Smith is a familiar face in our district and community,” Dae said previously. “He is known around the state as a strategic leader with a heart for people, and the FBISD Board of Trustees believes his reputation of building unity with a relentless focus on student success makes him the ideal leader for our district.”

Before his appointment, Smith had been with associated FBISD for over six years, serving in various roles, including the district’s assistant superintendent from 2007 to 2012, and its executive principal from 2006-2007. Before this, he was a principal at a school in Harris County’s Klein ISD for four years (2002-2006).

He started his career as a teacher and has been in the field of education for more than three decades. He was previously the superintendent of Duncanville ISD and Marshall ISD. Many staff members and representatives from Duncanville ISD attended his appointment at FBISD.

“To staff, I’m looking forward to working with you,” he said. “You are top-notch. It’s all about the students and we are committed to doing our best for them. Every day, that’s what you’re going to get from me.”

Smith, who completed the Urban Superintendent Academy at Harvard University, earned his doctorate degree in administration and supervision from the University of Houston and a master’s degree in administration and supervision from Prairie View A&M University. His undergraduate degree was in human performance from the Texas Southern University.

How much will he earn?

The trustees also approved his contract. Smith will be earning an annual salary of $410,000 for his role, in which he will lead a school district with 81,000 students. The former superintendent Dr. Christie Whitbeck will remain with the district until June 30 to ensure a smooth leadership transition. Her sudden voluntary retirement announcement spurred speculation about her being asked to step down.