The Houston Area Urban League (HAUL) is extending its New Project Ready 3.0 Nulites Chapter to Aldine ISD’s Carver High School.

The initiative welcomed a cohort of 100 students into the program on Nov. 3.

Each student was equipped with brand-new Dell Laptops, courtesy of Comcast. These cutting-edge laptops are more than just devices; they symbolize a commitment to fostering the educational endeavors of these students. Additionally, HP extended a helping hand by providing laptop bags, a mouse, and earphones to ensure that these students are fully prepared for success.

Carver High School student receives new laptop. Credit: Jimmie Aggison

HAUL Area Vice President Eric Goodie told the Defender that the laptops were a snippet of the investment they are willing to put into the initiative. They will also provide “mentorship, tutoring, and personal and professional development to prepare students for the pathways towards a higher education and career.”

“These types of programs provide access. Access is key for children to have choices,” said LaKeshia Williams, Carver High School principal. “Everything is impacted by technology and you if don’t have technology at home, what happens to you? Students fall behind.”

The core principle of Project Ready, founded by the National Urban League (NUL) in 2008, is to provide youth with an array of supports, services, and opportunities that go beyond traditional classroom education. It’s about preparing Black students and other historically underserved youth in grades 8 through 12 for the challenges of college and careers.

“When you think about the Aldine ISD community, 93% of our students are on free or reduced lunch,” said Dr. Latonya Goffney, Aldine ISD superintendent. “When we think about the concentration of poverty in our area, it’s significant. It’s partnerships, it’s the people that are going to make sure our students graduate with choices and opportunities.”

The ceremony was part of the NUL’s commitment to expand HAUL’s Project Ready College/Career Ready and Mentoring program with a five-year grant, covering the period from 2021 to 2025. This initiative has already seen success with HAUL’s Project Ready program at Houston ISD’s Worthing Early College High School over the last five years.

Since its launch, Project Ready has touched the lives of more than 11,000 young individuals across the nation. It has offered vital academic support, life skills, and exposure to college access programs, all aimed at ensuring that these students are well-prepared for the journey beyond high school.