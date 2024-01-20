The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is gearing up for potential changes to its academic calendar for the 2024-25 school year. It presents four options that could see an earlier start date, an extended academic year, and increased staff workdays.

One of the key proposals across all four drafts is the augmentation of the number of school days from the current 172 to 180, signaling a commitment to provide students with more instructional time. The potential start dates for the upcoming academic year are under discussion, with August 7, 12, or 14 being the options on the table.

While the district officials have not yet finalized the day-by-day calendars, they seek input from the community in the coming week.

The four calendar options also suggest adjustments to various aspects of the school year. These include variations in the dates for the beginning and end of the school year, spring break, and staff induction and preparation. Furthermore, the proposals introduce changes to the distribution of holidays and professional development dates throughout the academic year.

Breakdown of the four calendar proposals for the 2024-2025 school year.

One notable aspect of the draft calendars is the consideration for an increase in the number of workdays for staff. Compared to the current academic year, where teachers are scheduled to work 187 days (including 15 days for training), the proposed 2024-25 calendars suggest a range of 195 to 196 total workdays for returning staff. This includes 15 to 16 days designated for training purposes. New staff members joining the district are also expected to undergo an additional two days of training.

Community members were informed in mid-December about the district’s intent to start the 2024-25 school year during the first or second week of August. This announcement was coupled with the assurance of a 180-day academic calendar.

As HISD proceeds with the deliberation on these proposed calendar changes, the district encourages parents, teachers, and other stakeholders to participate in the decision-making process. The collective input gathered from the community will play a crucial role in shaping the final academic calendar for the 2024-25 school year.

HISD officials will present a final calendar choice by Feb. 8 to the district’s board of managers, which must approve the schedule.