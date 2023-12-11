HISD Superintendent Mike Miles hosted the second “Straight from the Source” briefing to discuss the district’s ongoing reforms a day after the district released failing accountability scores on Dec. 6 at HISD headquarters.

The theme of the meeting focused on the student experiences at HISD’s NES and NES-aligned schools, including programs like Dyad, student travel, and the Art of Thinking class. It promises a comprehensive understanding of the district’s commitment to shaping well-rounded individuals equipped for future challenges.

Dyad Specialty Classes, a cornerstone of HISD’s educational reform, offers opportunities and experiences for students, including fitness, music, fine arts, 21st-century media and technology, and hands-on science, aiming to provide experiential learning. The goal is to equip students for a 2030 world and workforce, fostering competencies in information literacy, critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, creativity, and collaboration.

HISD Superintendent Mike Miles discusses Dyad and Art of Thinking programs with HISD staff and administrators. (Credit: Jimmie Aggison)

HISD is home to 40 to 50 Dyad options across its schools. Alongside Dyad classes, students now participate in the “Art of Thinking” class, focusing on problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

While the concept of the Art of Thinking isn’t new, Miles clarified its roots during his tenure as the CEO at Third Future Charter Schools.

“We don’t have a lot of teachers out there who are skilled at it. We’re going to do our own training and have a much better-prepared field of candidates next year,” said Miles during a press conference. “

Miles was questioned about classroom timers and the pace of learning at NES schools, a major concern for teachers, students, and parents.

“I’ve been doing the NES-type model for many other schools when I was the CEO of Third Future Schools for seven years. Kids will get used to it,” he said. “Overall, it doesn’t impact kids negatively. We are not going to change the 10-minute DOL [Demonstration of Learning] on the board. Kids and adults need to learn that there are time limits to certain things.”

Additionally, the district reported an increase in the number of D and F-rated campuses.

In addressing the 2022-2023 state accountability data, Miles emphasized the raw data’s unofficial yet accurate nature. With 52 F-rated HISD campuses, 59 D-rated schools, and 64 with C ratings, Miles acknowledged the substantial work ahead.

Accountability ratings haven’t been released due to ongoing litigation. The state, however, provided raw accountability data and the methodology that would have been used to determine campus letter grades.

The Defender asked Miles whether there would be flexibility for teachers concerned with the strict teaching structure in the classroom, especially for students who need extra attention. His response:

“We’re not teaching kids individually. We’re teaching kids in groups. We have four differentiated lessons. After the main instruction, kids get served in small groups with the teacher’s help,” he said. “That’s how we make progress.”

School officials plan to utilize accountability data for selecting schools in the New Education System for the 2024-2025 academic year, with announcements anticipated in the coming weeks.