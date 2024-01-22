Savant Moore, a Houston native, father of three, and a devoted preacher, has stepped into a new role beyond the pulpit—as an elected HISD Board of trustee.

Moore’s journey began about a year ago when he started attending school board meetings regularly. A concerned parent and a man of faith, he felt a calling to contribute actively to the dialogue about his children’s education.

As a preacher, Moore has been a steadfast presence in the community. His decision to run for the trustee position was fueled by a desire “to bridge the gap between the school board and the community,” ensuring that decisions align with the needs of the families they serve.

Moore’s unique perspective as a parent, preacher, and community leader positions him as a voice that resonates with the diverse constituents of District II. He acknowledges the work of his predecessor Kathy Blueford-Daniels and sees it as “a foundation to build upon.”

Moore understands that his journey won’t be without challenges. With the state’s takeover of HISD, he emphasized the need to focus on “collaboration and innovation initiatives that prioritize the needs and interests of the students.”

The Defender spoke with Moore to discuss his plans in his new role and what needs to be done to return power to the elected board members.

Defender: Can you share details about your upbringing and early life experiences that influenced your educational views?

Savant Moore: I was adopted. I was a foster child. I don’t know my biological parents. I was adopted by a former coach at Forest High School, and he was a pastor at Greater Star, where I’m at. I’m the current minister now, as well. My mother was the first Black counselor in Northshore. She was over the math department at Smiley High School, now North Forest High School. I’m grateful for my adoptive parents because I was able to attend Northshore. I graduated high school at the age of 16. I went to the United States Army. I became an Airborne Ranger. I served for seven years. I’ve been deployed multiple times. After my service, I went to Howard University and graduated in 2016. Then I moved to Boston. I ended up becoming a software engineer and started a cleaning business. And then COVID happened. I moved back to Houston to be closer to family.

Savant Moore has children who attend schools in HISD. Credit: Savant Moore

Defender: What are your core beliefs about public education, and how do you envision contributing to improving the educational system?

Moore: I want to ensure that people on my side of town have the same resources they have on the west side. How can we ensure that all the Black and Brown schools are like other affluent schools across the board? As far as public education goes, we’ve done so much for this country that it’s imperative that for all the hard work that our ancestors have done for us, we receive the quality education that our children deserve right now.

Why do some of our schools not have filtered water? Why hasn’t there been proper renovation of these schools since the eighties? That’s an issue. And then I know that they’re pushing for bonds, but we live in an income-challenged area. We don’t need to be taxed more. We must allocate the same funds you spread to Houston’s west side. You need to make it equitable for the northeast and the south side of Houston. I believe in public education.

We also have to remember that it’s not just about us. We have to advocate for those special needs parents and special needs children. I’m a minister at the Greater Morning Star Baptist Church in Sunnyside. As a believer, I’m praying that in June 2025, Superintendent Miles will implement steps to transition us back onto the board. If he’s truly about our community, he’ll make that happen. Democracy was taken away from us. While in my tenure, I want to show that I wasn’t a talking head. I was a person who was behind the scenes and brought results.

Defender: As a newly elected trustee for District II, what plans or initiatives do you have in mind to address the needs and challenges within your district?

Moore: I’ve spoken to many youths in the community. They have concerns about school instruction and the curriculum. I’ve encouraged people in my community to volunteer and help these students. We need more people like you and me working in the school district. We need to be all hands on deck. We need to donate to our schools in need. I’ll be meeting with Superintendent Miles speaking on behalf of the community. For example, these Dyad Programs. I’ve been using it on my own side of town to create two gardens because we live in a food desert. I’ll push for the reinstatement of Verizon because we live in a broadband desert.

Defender: In stepping into this role, what insights or lessons have you gained from your predecessor?

Moore: I’m appreciative of her. She always spoke up for the Northeast side of Houston. Behind closed doors, she made sure people did the right thing. She taught me to know the rules and understand the policies. You have to know the system to diffuse the system. She’ll continue to be a mentor of mine even though she has transitioned out of her position.

Defender: What are your thoughts on Superintendent Miles’s actions since the state takeover?

Moore: I agree with him on a few things. Giving structure to the children is important. Raising compensation for teachers will always be a good idea. I disagree with the way he communicates with the community. He has some good ideas, but his implementation isn’t good. For example, The Sunrise Centers. It’s a great idea to support vulnerable communities like the homeless population. But we live in one of the largest cities in America. We have a public transportation issue. How can the homeless get there if these centers are 30 minutes away? Money should be directed toward wraparound services.

Defender: As a parent with three children, can you share some insights into their educational experiences and how that informs your perspective as a trustee?

Moore: I have a 17-year-old that’s graduating. He’ll be attending Howard University in the fall. I have two gifted and talented eighth graders at McReynolds who excel academically and in extracurricular activities. Even though we live in the inner city, they are just as qualified as those on the other side of town. I’m very active in their lives. The changes in HISD have impacted them on a social level. Building relationships with teachers and principals has been difficult with the multiple firings. This is why my son wants to be a business owner like me because he doesn’t want anyone to have that kind of power over his life.

Defender: How do you foresee your working relationship with Superintendent Mike Miles, and what collaborative efforts are crucial for HISD’s transformation?

Moore: The beautiful thing we have in common is that we were both army rangers. We have a respect for one another. Behind closed doors, I know he cares about the children, but he needs to improve how he presents himself to the public.

Defender: What steps must be taken to ensure elected board members have an influential role in decision-making and governance within HISD?

Moore: We’ve got to go back to being old-school parents reading in front of our children. Make sure they are studying. If the scores aren’t where they need to be, we won’t return to our rightful position as public elected officials. We have to advocate for special needs children. We’ve got to be smart. The change begins at home. Let’s do better to shoulder the burden for our educators and help the children when they aren’t in school.