Houston NAACP is calling on the community to show up for its second call to action meeting against the Texas Education Agency’s Takeover of Houston ISD.

The meeting will occur at The Community of Faith on Sunday, April 2, at 3:00 p.m.

The Houston chapter of NAACP has demanded for Governor Greg Abbott and TEA Commissioner Mike Morath to come to Houston on April 2 to speak face-to-face with the community about the Houston ISD takeover.

Last week, TEA hosted a series of community forums led by TEA Deputy Commissioner Alejandro Delgado with no signs of the Abbott or Morath. This led to the anger of many concerned Houston residents left with unanswered questions about the TEA’s lack of transparency and empathy for the people impacted by this decision.

Dixon has been very vocal about his stance against the takeover. He partnered with other local advocacy groups to rally in front of Delmar Stadium on March 29 during the third TEA community forum. He is a part of the Houston coalition organizing a rally at Cesar Chavez High School on March 31.

We spoke with Dixon about what the community can expect before Houston NAACP’s second meeting.

Defender: What makes this community forum different from what TEA has brought to the community ?

Dixon: We’re encouraged by the number of parents and community members continuing to grow as it relates to standing up against the hostile takeover. The city is waking up to the reality that doesn’t have a valid reason for it. What we expect to see differently this coming Sunday are a number of parents and students who have not yet attended a community forum. Secondly, we’ve formally invited Commissioner Mike Morath and Governor Abbott for civil discourse. I think it important that we reach out to these public officials. This is not a screaming match but a conversation. We need better to understand the underlying reasons for this hostile takeover move.

Defender: What did people take away from the first community meeting?

Dixon: We talked about a few different actions. One, of course, was to urge the community to attend the last two TEA community meetings. As you saw, the attendance picked up; it was a very diverse crowd. We want to give the people hope and show them they have the right to be heard. They have the right to ask these questions to those who make the decisions. Secondly, we believe that if we can get to a place of civil discourse with the commissioner, we may be able to help them understand why we are so adamant about maintaining democracy at HISD instead of an autocracy. They are taking the parents out of the conversation. They are removing community stakeholders from the conversation. The history of TEA taking over schools has yet to prove successful elsewhere. We’re looking at the district that has a B+ rating awarded by the TEA. The problem remains that we should be able to sit with our elected board of trustees and the superintendent, who has done an outstanding job of thinking through how we address the problems in schools instead of moving forward with this complete takeover of the school district. It looks like a great reach of power.

Houston NAACP President James Dixon speak at a rally at Delmar Stadium during the Texas Education Agency’s third community meeting on the HISD takeover process on March 29, 2023. Credit: Jimmie Aggison

Defender: What expectations do you have from these two community meetings? What if Morath or Abbott doesn’t show?

Dixon: Our expectations are, hopefully, the commissioner will accept the invitation. If he does, the greatest thing we should have is dialogue. That’s what the citizens deserve. That’s what the parents, teachers, and 30,000 employees deserve. If the commissioner doesn’t show, it will be a sad day. We think that it’s not the best representation of what public service is about. The taxpayers who are paying their salaries want to have this conversation.

Defender: What do you say to community members looking for other ways to work with TEA considering the takeover will happen on June 1?

Dixon: We will remain hopeful. We can come up with other ideas besides a takeover. There is a slim chance, but we won’t give up hope. We’re pursuing avenues I won’t discuss now that may have a different effect. We are still seeking justice. We still follow what we believe is suitable for HISD and all children. We’re hoping someone at the top will realize that we may not have to go this route. The facts are there. If HISD was a failing school district, this action might be necessary. According to the TEA grading system, the high schools failing in 2019 before and after the pandemic scored a “C.” Things are moving upward, especially under the leadership of Superintendent Millard House.

Defender: Any other information you’d like to share?

Dixon: First, a B+ should be enough for TEA to understand that we don’t have a failing school system. Number two, what about all the other school districts making a “B” or less? Are all those school districts looking over their shoulders in fear? We’ve got major questions to ask.

