Literacy Now will host its third annual Houston Reads Day on Thursday, March 2, 2023, with approximately 500 volunteers coming together to support and read to more than 15,000 Pre-K–3rd grade students across 35 Houston and Aldine ISD campuses.

This single-day event is for Houstonians to come together to read to students, support Literacy Now’s expansion and bring awareness to the literacy crisis in our city.

Recently, Houston Reads Day won the 2022 Outstanding Fundraising Program from the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Bruce Elementary School will serve as the “hub” for Houston Reads Day featuring a special appearance by the Fan Jam Truck, celebrating the 2023 NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship to take place March 31-April 4, and will offer fun basketball-themed experiences to all students and staff at Bruce Elementary School.

Scheduled to appear as well are Houston Texans players and cheerleaders along with local officials.

Each year, 60% of Houston children enter kindergarten lacking vital reading skills. For students already in elementary school, only 27% of third graders read at grade level according to the Texas Education Agency. Literacy Now, Houston’s literacy nonprofit, continues to dedicate efforts and programming towards transforming disadvantaged communities by empowering children and families through literacy, leadership and life skills.

Over the past two years, Houston Reads Day has raised more than $1.4M allowing the organization to double the number of schools they provide their critical reading Intervention to, representing a 134% growth in the number of students served.

“While our programs are allowing Houston ISD and Aldine ISD students to reach new heights, we remain laser-focused on our core values—relationships, partnerships and access,” said Jacque Daughtry, CEO of Literacy Now. “Houston Reads Day is our opportunity to engage with even more children, schools and community members as a way to spark an interest in reading and the importance of literacy.”

Beyond just Houston Reads Day and the participating school locations, Literacy Now recommends the following family-friendly activities geared towards helping children build their reading skills and confidence outside of the classroom: reading aloud for 15-minutes each day, practicing the alphabet a couple of times a week and visiting Literacy Now’s Family Resources page (literacynowhouston.org) for tips and helpful information.