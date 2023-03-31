WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced that it will make available $5.5 million for Historically Black Colleges and Universities to establish or bolster existing Centers of Excellence that conduct housing and community development research.

“Historically Black Colleges and Universities are economic anchors for their communities,” Secretary Marcia L. Fudge said. “At HUD, we are proud to partner with HBCUs to develop strong communities, build affordable housing, create job opportunities, revitalize neighborhoods, and promote homeownership. The funding availability we’ve announced today will strengthen efforts by HBCUs to expand opportunities for underserved communities and promote equitable community development.”

The grants will be used to provide HBCUs with funding to conduct research on the topics of housing, community development, and economic development, particularly in underserved communities. Research projects will initiate an ongoing series of reports focused on housing, community, and economic development in underserved communities that can serve as national, local, or regional benchmarks and assist in support of COEs that expand the housing and community development research efforts at HBCUs.

The COE should take a multidisciplinary approach to housing and community development research, and through innovative methods study the social and economic factors that create healthy communities. Ultimately, the purpose of the COE should be to influence policy at the local, state, and national levels, providing evidence-based innovative approaches to community development based on research it undertakes. Through academic programs, research projects and thought leadership, the COE will help leaders across all levels of government as well as the business and civic sectors address critical issues that impact the social and economic well-being of the families and individuals who reside in underserved urban and rural communities.