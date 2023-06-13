Led by the incomparable Dr. Reagan Flowers, C-STEM recently hosted its 11th Annual State of STEM Education Stakeholder Breakfast.

For those who don’t know, C-STEM (communications plus STEM fields), a 501(c)3 organization, is on a mission to “support teachers in delivering high-quality, project-based STEM learning to students historically underrepresented in STEM fields.

A statement from C-STEM’s website (www.cstem.org) says it best:

“For more than 20 years, we have made communication an integral part of our learners’ journeys, and the results have been astounding. Learning outcomes and retention are greatly improved when students present and teach what they have learned. C-STEM students complete our programs with a mastery of STEM principles because they are required to also develop key communications skills. This is the one thing that has made C-STEM a standout program from most of the traditional STEM options available.”

The annual State of STEM breakfast is the organization’s signature fundraising event, and Flowers described its importance this way:

“This is where we give the ‘State of STEM Education Address’ which is so critical to understanding where we are in our nation, our city, our state when it comes to educating our Black and Brown children, our girls and getting them into STEM economic opportunities.”

Here are some of the highlights from the event, shared by attendees:

I’m so very honored to be here today. I am a retired educator, if there is any such thing. And so, C-STEM is so very important. As councilmember of District D, what I call the ‘District of Destination,’ I know that the way that families change their circumstances is through education. So, I certainly wanted to be here to support this event because it’s going to take resources and all of us; not just take the village but the village’s resources to be able to help our children be able to be successful. Dr. Carolyn Evans-Shabazz, Houston City Councilmember, District D

I always have supported C-STEM programming. Science is not a trend. Science is a discipline that helps us envision our future. After all, a people who isn’t able to envision their future probably doesn’t have one. I support the initiatives that will propel students to the visions they will have. Some of the jobs that will be available in 2027 haven’t even been invented yet. So, it’s important that we continue to push students toward STEM careers so that we can have a prosperous future that we all hope our children will share. Dr. Michon Benson, TSU Professor

I am the proud principal of Blackshear Elementary where the pride of Third Ward begins. And we utilize C-STEM on our campus. We have the opportunity to have scholars participate in the program. Dr. Sukari Stredit-Thomas (“Doc T”), principal, Blackshear Elementary

When you think about Houston being one of the largest cities in our country, with the largest majority population of underserved communities, of Black and Brown communities, it’s important for us to be here. When you have a long-term organization like C-STEM that’s doing the work for underserved communities SUPERGirls Shine Foundation has to partner with them and be a pillar and a direct support for them. The other reason why it’s important for us to be here is because collaboration is key. Aligning with organizations that are doing the work to change the economics for disadvantaged communities is one of our pillars and our goals. And so, we thank Dr. Flowers for her longevity, her mission work and also her tenacity in doing this. And we’re looking forward to working with them and helping to disrupt the economics for underserved communities through STEM, innovation and entrepreneurship initiatives. Loretta Williams Gurnell, founder, SUPERGirls Shine Foundation

One of the reasons I found it important to be here this morning is I’m a longtime friend of Dr. Flowers, and seeing her grow over the years and seeing all the things she has done for the children, the students, all the empowerment, all the information she’s given them, skills, engineering skills, STEM skills. And I find it just amazing the perseverance that she’s had, overcoming obstacles for this goal of helping people. She’s a wonderful person, and it’s an honor for me to be here. Marc Newsome, director, photographer, visual designer, activist

I’m here to celebrate and hear about what’s happening with the organization. Exposure for children around math and science and engineering is very important, especially to those who do not have the exposure available to them. So, I think it’s a great opportunity to build future leaders in the sciences. Laquita Cyprian, former C-STEM board chair and current advisory board member

I’m here because C-STEM matters, because education matters and the communities that C-STEM serves are the next workforce that we are going to depend on for our communities t thrive. If students know that opportunity is accessible, it’s fun and it can be on demand wherever they are, then they will engage wherever they are because we digital natives who will be the innovators of tomorrow, and we can reach them today. Charles Stein, director, External & Legislative Affairs, AT&T Texas