Lifelong learning has always been foundational to human growth and improvement, long before anyone even coined the phrase. The “Shesepankh,” one of Egyptian/African names for what has come to be known as the Sphinx, is symbolic of how this root of our African family tree (Ancient Egyptians) views one’s religious life—as a process of consistent and continual growth.

The Shesepankh possesses the head of a pharaoh on a lion’s body, symbolizing the expectation of daily development to rise from one’s animal/lower nature to one’s divine/God-like nature.

In other words, religion is not about memorizing scriptures or perfecting churchspeak (i.e. responding to every inquiry with “I’m blessed and highly favored”). Rather, it’s about doing things, learning things, experiencing things to become better today than you were yesterday. It’s the lifelong pursuit of growth, development, learning; always seeking to become your best self, or rather, a better version of your former self.

The Parable of the Talents offers this same lesson—the Great I Am expects us all to use what we have to increase and grow. And those who sit on their talents and do nothing are considered the worst of the worst.

Here are some tips to use so you can grow and increase and expand your knowledge daily.

Tip 1 – Learn, unlearn and relearn

Learning often requires unlearning and/or relearning. This is ongoing. Think about all we learned growing up—most of which glorified the same folk who oppressed and enslaved us, and much of which literally whitewashed our ancestors’ contributions out of the history books. But we did the hard work of unlearning so much of the madness and then learned and relearned our real story—you know, the one where we gave the world religion, art, science and civilization.

And there’s so much of our story (and the world story) that we are still discovering. Which means there’s still more to learn, unlearn and relearn. And that’s okay. Imagine what our existence would be like if we stopped our learning process at the former belief that the world was flat or the racist teachings that Blackfolk were subhumans, created to be the enslaved of a supposedly superior people? If that doesn’t inspire you to take lifelong learning seriously, I don’t know what will. Discover more on learning, unlearning and relearning.

Tip 2 – Focus on the progress you have already made



Focusing on failures, doubts, unfinished or non-started projects can cloud your judgment or ability to see the progress you have already made. Instead of listening to that negative voice inside your head or comparing yourself to other people’s journeys, narrow in on your own successes. List those successes and thank the Creator and the ancestors for them. Being thankful has been proven to open the door to growth. So, just think how much more powerful it is to be thankful for the growth and learning you’ve already achieved. Acknowledge your accomplishments. Celebrate your successes. Doing so could open more learning opportunities.

Tip 3 – Increase your digital skillset



In a virtual/AI world, increasing your digital skillset is fast becoming a necessity. Embrace video conferencing tools and new learning platforms. Out with flipcharts and in with online whiteboards and Zoom breakout rooms. Embrace your technical skills gap as an opportunity to explore new worlds of knowledge and take action to address it. Learn more here.

Tip 4 – Develop a plan to put learnings into practice

Research suggests that humans have a “forgetting curve” and lose half of what we learn if we don’t review newly learned knowledge. Develop a plan (whatever works for you) to consciously review all that you learn. Take notes in a learning journal. Writing things down infuses what you learn even deeper into your conscious and subconscious. Review and incorporate key words and key skills. Share what you learn with a partner, because one of the best ways to learn something is to teach it. List new questions that come up when reviewing what you’ve learned.

Tip 5 – Take ownership of your own learning



“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” These wise words by Benjamin Franklin have proven to be well-founded when learning remotely or F2F. To maximize your learning outcomes, you need to fully commit to the whole journey. Take ownership of your education by reflecting on what you want to achieve personally, and for your community.

Tip 6 – Read and listen…a lot

Read more, not less. Read books, read newspapers, read archives, read reports, read analyses… things that interest you, things you’re curious about, books and articles people suggest. Even if you don’t like them, you’ve learned something. And when in conversations, listen more than you speak. Learn more here.

Tip 7 – Engage in critical thinking by formulating your own conclusions

Make a conscious effort to start thinking for yourself. Take ownership of your positions and opinions, and critically examine any conclusions that you draw. Then be courageous enough to challenge your own conclusions. That’s when your learning will really take off.

Tip 8 – Follow experts that present diverse perspectives



This goes hand in hand with challenging your own conclusions and positions. Living in an echo chamber of folk and news stations and social media comments that only underscore your own positions, will leave you stuck in neutral, and not growing or moving forward at all.

