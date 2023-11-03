A survey from the University of Houston and Texas Southern surveyed 1,900 adults about the hotly contested issue of school vouchers.

According to the survey of nearly 2,000 individuals, 49% of Texans support providing low-income parents with tax-funded school vouchers to help pay for their child to attend a private or religious school. That’s compared to 27% of people who oppose it. The remaining percentage answered either “don’t know” or “neither support nor oppose.”

Here are other findings;

Provide all parents with vouchers

47% support

28% oppose

*Remaining group said they weren’t sure or were indifferent

Support Oppose

60% Blacks 18% Blacks

48% Whites 31% Whites

47% Latinos 23% Latinos

Support of vouchers

57% Republicans

45% Independents

44% Democrats

Educational savings account

41% support

24% oppose

Support of Senate Bill 1

51% of Blacks

41% of Latinos

39% Whites

Among Black Texans, support for vouchers for low-income parents does not vary significantly based on gender, education, region or church attendance.

79% of Black Millennials support vouchers for low-income parents, compared to 59% of Black Gen-Xers and 42% of Black Texans who belong to the Silent Generation/Baby Boomer cohort.