NAACP Houston is applying more pressure to the Texas Education Agency regarding its takeover of the Houston Independent School District.

A Houston coalition of local and national advocacy groups, including Houston Federation of Teachers, ACLU, Texas state representatives and Black Voters Matter, united to update the community on strategic plans to “get the schools back” at The Community of Faith Church on April 2.

Many of the community members in attendance were frustrated with how poorly organized the TEA community forums were and why Governor Abbott or TEA Commissioner Mike Morath were absent during these sessions.

The president of NAACP Houston, Dr. James Dixon, said that even though the commissioner hasn’t attended any community forums in the past couple of weeks, he respectfully extended the invitation to the following forum the local chapter will host on April 10.

“We have a letter back from him, and we are thankful that he responded,” Dixon said. “He professionally and cordially expressed his thanks for being invited, his appreciation for the work we are seeking to do to improve schools for children, and expressed his regret that he couldn’t be with us today on Palm Sunday. Be he did say he looks forward to being invited on a different day so that he could come.”

Dixon further explained that trust could only be built when communication is involved. If the commissioner honors the invitation, there will be a list of questions prepared by the community; questions that have been asked multiple times over the last few weeks.

The ACLU, NAACP Houston and other civil rights groups filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice regarding TEA’s plan to remove locally elected officials, claiming the takeover violates the Voting Rights Act and the U.S. Constitution.

State representatives, community advocates, parents, and educators pray during the Houston NAACP’s second community forum during the TEA takeover. Credit: Laura Onyeneho

“We also believe there is an equal protection issue discriminating against this district which has over 90% people of color,” said Dominique Calhoun, president-elect of the National Bar Association. “We’ve assembled a team, and we are continuing to add to that team.”

Texas Legislative Black Caucus Chairman Rep. Ronald Reynolds said the coalition is hoping for a possible federal intervention and is looking at all avenues to stop the takeover.

Reynolds mentioned the proposed House Bill 3780 that would provide an alternative way to roll back the takeover. The bill would amend the law to allow TEA to choose a less “hostile” option besides taking over a district or closing campuses.

“With the board of managers they are appointed by the TEA Commissioner who answers to Governor Abbott. He doesn’t answer to us. He doesn’t have to come here. That’s why they have an empty chair,” Reynolds said. “They want to take away local control. They don’t like the fact that Harris County is run by Black and Brown folks.”

June 1 is when the state plans to take control of HISD. Superintendent Millard House II and the nine elected school board members will be replaced with an appointed board of managers.

HISD District 2 Board of Trustee member Kathy Blueford-Daniels shared her testimonial before the crowd.

“We’ve done what was asked of us, but we’re not worthy. If we want to remain trustees, (we’ve) got to run again. Even though my tenure doesn’t end until December 2023,” she said. “When the board of managers comes in, it’s going to take them eight months to a year to learn the system, so how much further is it going to put them behind?”

Laura Onyeneho is the Defender Network Education Reporter and a Report For America Corps member. Email her at laura@defendernetwork.com