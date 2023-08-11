Protesters gathered at the Houston Independent School District’s (HISD) central office to voice their opposition to the district’s controversial decision to repurpose libraries as detention centers.

The “read-in” protest took place just before the regularly scheduled board of managers meeting on Aug. 10, signaling the growing concern over the changes being made to HISD’s educational landscape.

Dozens of individuals filled the lobby and inside the meeting armed with not just signs, but with books, standing with their backs turned at the Superintendent Mike Miles and the Board of Managers. Their message was clear, to urge Miles to reconsider his decision and preserve fully functional libraries within all HISD schools.

HISD parents, community members protest during HISD board meeting. Credit: Laura Onyeneho

Protesters representing a diverse group, including students and educators voiced their concerns about the shift, emphasizing that the district should prioritize ensuring that all HISD libraries have the necessary resources to support students’ learning and growth.



“As an educator, there are only a few students that would need a lot of intervention to stay on point,” said Aurelia Wagner third grade math teacher Elliot Elementary School. “I don’t think that punishing the rest of the kids that go to the school is the answer. Why can’t we use empty classrooms for those kids while keeping them engaged?”

Reverend Angela Ravin-Anderson of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church energized the crowd with a massive round of applause for her delivery of three white boxes filled with almost 2,000 signed letters from her church against the library decision.

“There is no research that supports the closing of libraries as a means of increasing literacy,” she said. “We know that literacy will help to derail the school to prison pipeline.”

Earlier this summer, HISD announced a controversial plan as part of Miles “new education system” initiative. This plan includes the elimination of librarian and media-specialist positions in 28 schools. Instead, these schools will introduce discipline centers, referred to as “team centers,” where misbehaving students will be directed to continue learning remotely.

In a press conference, Miles said that literacy is a big initiative and that the expectations of the team centers is to show that there will be more reading taking place.

“We have more reading teachers today than we did last year. We have ELA teachers and science and reading teachers in most of the schools, so that’s doubling down on literacy,” he said. “I appreciate the people who are reading books and if the message is all kids should be reading a lot, I think the NES (New Education System) and NES-aligned school will reinforce that message.”

Lauren Ashley, Community Activist and HISD Parent. Credit: Laura Onyeneho

Community activist Lauren Ashley said other HISD parents like herself are convinced that Miles’ promises contradict his actions.

“I hope, if nothing else, to show Mike Miles and the appointed board of managers how serious we are. We want to show that books are a part of movements. We are using these books as a tool to push back against oppressive forces,” said Ashley. “School libraries are essential to the ecosystems of a school, and to take books out of children hands removes the opportunity for them to be lifelong learners.”