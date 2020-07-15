Frost opens newest Houston-area location, Clay Crossing Financial Center

Frost opened the Clay Crossing Financial Center this morning, the 16th in the Houston region since announcing a 25-location regional expansion plan in 2018. The Clay Crossing Financial Center closely follows the recently opened Third Ward and Montrose financial centers, which opened earlier this month, and precedes the Stratford Financial Center, which is on track to open later in July as the pace of new financial center openings accelerates.

A 152-year old bank with deep Texas roots, Frost currently operates nearly 150 financial centers across Texas, including 48 in the Houston region. Frost plans to open nine more financial centers in the Houston region over the coming months.

Like the other locations in Frost’s Houston-area expansion, the new Clay Crossing Financial Center offers the latest in Frost’s innovative design that features a welcoming and interactive customer experience. “The new Clay Crossing Financial Center will help extend the award-winning Frost customer experience to new and existing customers in the Northwest Houston area,” said David LePori, Houston Region President for Frost.

The new Frost Clay Crossing Financial Center features a full range of financial services for consumer and business customers. Due to pandemic-related social distancing measures, lobby services at Clay Crossing – like those at all Frost financial centers – will be available by appointment.

Clay Crossing is also home to one of Frost’s newer design features, a welcoming greeter station, where bankers can assist customers with making a deposit and withdrawal, answer account questions, open an account or apply for a loan.

Though contemporary in design, the new facility also includes a number of unique design elements that reflect Frost’s local heritage and evoke the Texas spirit. Historic state maps and black-and-white photos of Texas line the walls.

Frost will celebrate the new financial center with ribbon-cutting events at an upcoming date.