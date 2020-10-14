Funeral, viewing services announced for recording artist, Johnny Nash

Family and friends are preparing for the upcoming funeral and viewing services of native Houstonian Johnny Nash.

Fellow recording artists and industry icons such as Music Executive Clarence Avant, mourn the loss of Johnny Nash, one of the music industry’s most prolific singer-songwriters of our time.

Best known for his hit single and now anthem, “I Can See Clearly Now,” Johnny Nash wrote and performed music that was pure and transcendent. His lyrics were endearing and enduring.

Nash was also known for championing other artists. Signing artists such as Bob Marley. After retiring from the music industry, Mr. Nash became a life-long resident of Houston, Texas.

Johnny Nash, Jr. died of natural causes on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He is survived by his Wife Carlie Nash and two children, his son Johnny Nash, Jr. and daughter Monica Nash.

Who: Johnny Nash

What: Viewing services of Johnny Nash, Singer-songwriter, actor, and producer

When: Wednesday, Oct. 14, 5-8 PM

Where:

Mabrie Memorial Mortuary

5000 Almeda Road

Houston, TX 77004

Due to the overwhelming expressions of kindness, the public is invited to say goodbye to Mr. Nash at the viewing service on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020.

The family will celebrate the life of Johnny Nash on Thursday, Oct. 15 at 11 a.m., during his private funeral at Fountain of Praise Church, located 13950 Hillcroft Ave., Houston, TX 77085.