As President Biden continues to find ways to eliminate student loan debt nationwide, a recent study by EduBirdie sheds light on Gen Z’s sentiments towards higher education.

In a survey of 2,000 Gen Z individuals in the U.S., they said despite the financial relief offered by the government, a staggering 25% of respondents expressed regret about investing in higher education.

The study delved deeper into the reasons behind this dissatisfaction, revealing that 43% of recent graduates regret their choice of profession or field of study, indicating a misalignment between academic pursuits and real-world career expectations.

The disconnection between education and employment is further highlighted by the fact that 45% of Gen Z individuals are currently employed in a field unrelated to their formal education. The struggle doesn’t end with securing a job; 31% of graduates spent more than three months searching for their first real job, with one in seven extending their job hunt for over half a year. Even after landing a job, 20% feel overqualified for their positions, raising questions about the alignment of education with workforce needs.

The study paints a sobering picture of how the current generation perceives the worth of their education. A significant 55% believe schools failed to prepare them for workplace challenges, exposing a gap between academic curriculum and real-world demands. Another 25% feel ill-equipped to overcome hardships, pointing to a deficiency in imparting life skills crucial for personal and professional resilience.

Recent graduates’ economic challenges are compounded by a perception that higher education didn’t foster the expected maturity. Almost half (40%) feel less mature than their peers or parents were at the same age, highlighting a perceived gap in the holistic development provided by academic institutions.

